The trio add to the ever-growing list of players reported to be on the radar of Danny Cowley this summer.

As the Blues continue their search for fresh faces, we take a look at the latest men claimed to of interest to the PO4 outfit.

Morgan Whittaker

The Swansea youngster spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Lincoln and is believed to be one of several options on Cowley’s radar.

Reports suggest he would make a loan switch to Fratton Park, with lines of communication already open between Pompey and the Swans following the Championship side’s interest in Marcus Harness.

After the 21-year-old’s January switch, the striker impressed during his time at Sincil Bank, netting five times in 20 League One outings under Michael Appleton.

Whittaker came through the ranks at Derby County, before a £700,000 move to the Swansea.com Stadium in February 2021.

Luke Molyneux

Football Insider claim Pompey are set to battle League One rivals Derby and Barnsley for the Hartlepool star’s signature this summer.

The versatile forward is set to become a free agent, with his deal at Victoria Park running out next month.

Despite a difficult return to the EFL for the Pools, the 24-year-old starred in a struggling side, netting 12 times in 55 outings in all competitions during the campaign.

Molyneux was awarded the player of the year gong at the League Two outfit, and also won the players’ player of the year, goal of the season and fans’ player of the year awards at the Monkey Hangers’ end-of-season honours.

With his time at Hartlepool believed to be coming to a close, the Blues are currently keeping tabs on his situation, with attacking duo Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs’ Fratton Park futures remaining uncertain.

Alex Gorrin

Although the Spaniard wasn’t named as one of four members of the Oxford United squad set to be released, reports claim the midfielder is now leaving the Kassam Stadium for free.

And with his future appearing to lie away from the U’s, Pompey are believed to have joined Sunderland, Wigan, Burton and Lincoln in weighing up a summer swoop.

Prior to his move to the Kassam Stadium in 2019, the 28-year-old was linked with a switch to Fratton Park after departing Motherwell.

Gorrin has made 101 appearances during his three-year stay with United and is the latest midfielder to be linked with the Blues, along with Matt Butcher and Ethan Erhahon.