Reports this week suggested that the Blues were interested in pursuing a move for the winger.

They also suggested that Pompey are set to battle it out with Charlton and Bolton for the signature of the former Republic under-21 international.

The 27-year-old has been a previous target of the south coast club with Kenny Jackett’s side being heavily linked with the winger in 2018, before choosing Doncaster as his final destination.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a move to Rotherham in 2020 he played 15 times in the Championship scoring just once but this term he has featured 11 times in League One again, netting just once.

Starting just five times for the Millers in the league this season, speculation over his future has grown with his contract expiring in the summer.

However, a move to Pompey may prove tough with Cowley already limited on what fees can be spent on players in January – should his high-end earners stay on the south coast.

Kieran Sadlier has been linked with a January move to Pompey Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-05-10-19-RoversvPortsmouth-12

The Blues boss is desperate for a new central defender and a striker, with those positions being the priority for next month’s spending.

Should the Blues pursue real desire for the Rotherham man, a loan option may be the best solution which may open the door to a free transfer in the summer.

But is that what Pompey are desperate for next month?

His best position for Rotherham this campaign has been behind the two strikers filling in the number 10 role; but with Marcus Harness making that position his own in the Blues squad it would be difficult to see where he could fit into the team.

The winger can play on either flank, however he is not used to playing in the wing-back position – so he might not be the most versatile choice for Cowley to pursue.

With Charlton and Bolton also in the running it may seem unlikely that a loan option would be best suited for Rotherham, if either club could offer money for the winger.

A switch next month maybe appears a stretch at present, simply because Pompey’s priorities lie in others areas right now.

Transfer rumour rating: 2/5

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron