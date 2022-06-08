This was perhaps due to the fact he was soon-to-be a free agent with his previous deal expiring in June – although the Spaniard wasn’t understood to be high on Danny Cowley’s wishlist.

The 28-year-old has been on the treatment table since November after tearing his anterior cruciate knee ligament in an FA Cup clash with Bristol Rovers.

After a scan on the affected area, a specialist confirmed he would no longer be present for the rest of the 2021-22 term.

Until his season ending injury, he was an integral part in Karl Robinson’s side by making 17 appearances during the first half of the season – scoring once.

And his absence at the Kassam Stadium was felt, as his colleagues failed to qualify for the play-offs at the campaign’s end.

In total, he’s made 101 appearances for the club since his transfer from Motherwell in 2019, and played in both legs of United’s play-offs semi-final success over Kenny Jackett’s side in 2020.

Alex Gorrin has committed his future to Oxford United. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

And after evaluating the offers on the table, the central midfielder has decided to stay in Oxfordshire for at least another season.

Gorrin told Oxford United’s official website: ‘That (the injury) was so frustrating.

‘Watching the team and seeing us go so close to promotion again but knowing I couldn’t play a part.

‘But I have been working hard all summer and will hopefully get a good pre-season and be able to play a full part in what we hope will be a successful season.

‘I love being at Oxford- the players and staff are a very tight group and the fans have been amazing with me. I can’t wait to report back and get going again.’

A central midfielder is certainly on Pompey’s this summer, following Shaun William’s departure last month, with the summer window opening on Friday.

Cowley is searching for a more defence-minded player for his engine room to add to Joe Morrell, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jay Mingi’s presence.