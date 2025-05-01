Transfer window, fixtures released, Championship opener - 9 key dates Portsmouth faithful can look forward to

By Pepe Lacey
Published 1st May 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 16:14 BST

Pompey fans have plenty to be excited about heading into the final game against Hull City this weekend.

Although the Blues have already secured their survival, Fratton Park is taking centre stage for the relegation fight involving the Tigers, who have to win to keep their Championship hopes alive.

After John Mousinho’s men sealed their safety last week, a party atmosphere is expected at a sold-out PO4 on Saturday after an impressive first season back in the second tier for more than 12 years.

Never miss a goal when you sign up for The News’ free Pompey email

Beyond that, there will be another busy summer behind the scenes as Pompey prepare for next term, which will include a first south coast derby meeting with Southampton in six years.

Pre-season plans have yet to be confirmed but there are still plenty of other key dates for the Fratton faithful to look forward to in the coming months.

Here are some of the most important landmarks to book into the diary.

Your next Pompey read: Murphy, Lang, Shaughnessy - John Mousinho can unleash strongest Portsmouth XI for final-day clash against Hull City

Nine key dates for Pompey fans to look out for

1. Nine key dates for Pompey fans to look out for

Nine key dates for Pompey fans to look out for | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
A party atmosphere is expected at Fratton Park on the final day after the Blues sealed their survival. PO4 will be a sell-out against the Tigers, who need at least a draw to keep any hopes of maintaining their Championship status. There will likely be some send-offs at full-time too, with a number of players out of contract this summer, while others return to their parent clubs following the end of their loans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

2. May 3 - Hull City (H)

A party atmosphere is expected at Fratton Park on the final day after the Blues sealed their survival. PO4 will be a sell-out against the Tigers, who need at least a draw to keep any hopes of maintaining their Championship status. There will likely be some send-offs at full-time too, with a number of players out of contract this summer, while others return to their parent clubs following the end of their loans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The transfer window opens on June 16 after an exceptional registration period for Premier League clubs with the window briefly open between June 1 and June 10. Pompey can get their business under way from June 16, when the market fully opens. The Blues confirmed the signing of Josh Murphy on the first day of the window last summer.

3. June 16 - Transfer window opens

The transfer window opens on June 16 after an exceptional registration period for Premier League clubs with the window briefly open between June 1 and June 10. Pompey can get their business under way from June 16, when the market fully opens. The Blues confirmed the signing of Josh Murphy on the first day of the window last summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Just 10 days later, there’s another very important date for the diary. The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 26 and the Blues will discover who they face on the opening day of the season. Pompey fans will be waiting in anticipation to see when they take on Southampton for the first derby meeting since 2019. The Carabao Cup first round draw will also take place on the same day.

4. June 26 - Fixtures released

Just 10 days later, there’s another very important date for the diary. The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 26 and the Blues will discover who they face on the opening day of the season. Pompey fans will be waiting in anticipation to see when they take on Southampton for the first derby meeting since 2019. The Carabao Cup first round draw will also take place on the same day. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Fratton ParkPortsmouthChampionshipPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice