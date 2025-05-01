2 . May 3 - Hull City (H)

A party atmosphere is expected at Fratton Park on the final day after the Blues sealed their survival. PO4 will be a sell-out against the Tigers, who need at least a draw to keep any hopes of maintaining their Championship status. There will likely be some send-offs at full-time too, with a number of players out of contract this summer, while others return to their parent clubs following the end of their loans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown