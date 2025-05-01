Although the Blues have already secured their survival, Fratton Park is taking centre stage for the relegation fight involving the Tigers, who have to win to keep their Championship hopes alive.
After John Mousinho’s men sealed their safety last week, a party atmosphere is expected at a sold-out PO4 on Saturday after an impressive first season back in the second tier for more than 12 years.
Pre-season plans have yet to be confirmed but there are still plenty of other key dates for the Fratton faithful to look forward to in the coming months.
Here are some of the most important landmarks to book into the diary.
Nine key dates for Pompey fans to look out for
Nine key dates for Pompey fans to look out for | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. May 3 - Hull City (H)
A party atmosphere is expected at Fratton Park on the final day after the Blues sealed their survival. PO4 will be a sell-out against the Tigers, who need at least a draw to keep any hopes of maintaining their Championship status. There will likely be some send-offs at full-time too, with a number of players out of contract this summer, while others return to their parent clubs following the end of their loans. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown
3. June 16 - Transfer window opens
The transfer window opens on June 16 after an exceptional registration period for Premier League clubs with the window briefly open between June 1 and June 10. Pompey can get their business under way from June 16, when the market fully opens. The Blues confirmed the signing of Josh Murphy on the first day of the window last summer. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. June 26 - Fixtures released
Just 10 days later, there’s another very important date for the diary. The Championship fixtures will be released on Thursday, June 26 and the Blues will discover who they face on the opening day of the season. Pompey fans will be waiting in anticipation to see when they take on Southampton for the first derby meeting since 2019. The Carabao Cup first round draw will also take place on the same day. | Getty Images
