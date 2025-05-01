The Blues will be looking to round off their first season back in the second tier on a high as they face Hull City at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Although John Mousinho’s men have already sealed their survival, the Tigers make the trip to PO4 in the centre of a five-team fight to avoid relegation. Ruben Selles’ men currently occupy the final spot as two points separates themselves and Stoke City in 18th.

The Blues boss has already made it clear he will look to end the campaign in winning style and could be inclined to play his strongest XI on the final day.

With their survival already wrapped up, the head coach made a number of changes to the side for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with Harvey Blair and Ben Killip surprise inclusions for the 1-1.

With Callum Lang, Rob Atkinson and Conor Shaughnessy all returning from injuries in recent weeks, could the head coach look to utilise them for the final time this season?

With this in mind, The News has attempted to put together Pompey’s strongest XI ahead of this Saturday’s game against Hull City.

1 . Is this Pompey's strongest XI? From left: Josh Murphy, Colby Bishop, Callum Lang, Conor Shaughnessy. | National World Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nicolas Schmid Ben Killip was handed his Pompey debut against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but a return to the side for Schmid could be possible. The Austrian has been one of the standout players of the season and has kept eight clean sheets in his maiden campaign in English football. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . RB: Terry Devlin The young Northern Ireland ace has been superb for the Blues in the Championship this term, amassing 37 appearances in all competitions. The 21-year-old has become versatile option for Mousinho having been deployed in a number of areas over the pitch. After settling at right-back, Devlin is the strongest option to start against Hull City on Saturday after injuries to Zak Swanson and Jordan Williams. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales