Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth rivals Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Peterborough announce signings in past 24 hours: gallery
Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with six new arrivals announced by the club already.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson have all signed as the Blues look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.
And there’s more to come as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.
But how does those six signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?
Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to in the early stages of the transfer window.
Page 1 of 7