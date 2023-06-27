News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Transfer window: League One's busiest teams as Portsmouth rivals Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Peterborough announce signings in past 24 hours: gallery

Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with six new arrivals announced by the club already.
By Mark McMahon
Published 24th Jun 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 09:55 BST

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson have all signed as the Blues look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

And there’s more to come as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.

But how does those six signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to in the early stages of the transfer window.

From left: Harry Isted, Cole Stockton, Anthony Scully and Albie Morgan have all been on the move this summer

1. Collage Maker-24-Jun-2023-11-36-AM-7488.jpg

From left: Harry Isted, Cole Stockton, Anthony Scully and Albie Morgan have all been on the move this summer Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

2. Barnsley: 1 new signing

Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden

Photo Sales
Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free).

3. Blackpool: 2 new signings

Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free). Photo: Tom Dulat

Photo Sales
Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed).

4. Bolton: 4 new signings

Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:League OnePortsmouthBlackpoolPeterboroughBristol RoversBluesAnthony Scully