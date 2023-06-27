Pompey fans have enjoyed a blistering start to the summer transfer window, with six new arrivals announced by the club already.

Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy, Terry Devlin, Christian Saydee, Anthony Scully and Ben Stevenson have all signed as the Blues look to mount a serious promotion challenge next season.

And there’s more to come as John Mousinho and Rich Hughes look to put their stamp on the Blues first team.

But how does those six signings compare to the numbers arriving elsewhere in League One?

Here’s a look at what Pompey’s third-tier rivals have been up to in the early stages of the transfer window.

1 . Collage Maker-24-Jun-2023-11-36-AM-7488.jpg From left: Harry Isted, Cole Stockton, Anthony Scully and Albie Morgan have all been on the move this summer Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Barnsley: 1 new signing Kacper Lopata (Woking, free). Picture: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage Photo: Ashley Crowden Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool: 2 new signings Albie Morgan (Charlton Athletic, free), Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury, free). Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

4 . Bolton: 4 new signings Nathan Baxter (Chelsea, free), Joel Coleman (Ipswich Town, free), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Tranmere Rovers, free), Dan Nlundulu (Southampton, undisclosed). Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales