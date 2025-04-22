Two former Portsmouth favourites to make Fratton Park returns
The popular ex-keeper was diagnosed with prostate cancer in October and has been keen to generate awareness of the disease.
A charity football match at Fratton Park has been arranged for Monday, May 5 (2pm) to help raise funds for vital research, with an Alan Knight Celebrity XI set to take on a Pompey Legends side.
A host of familiar faces and Hall-of-Famers have already been lined up to play, including Yakubu, Michael Doyle, Svetoslav Todorov, Brett Pitman, Andy Awford, Lee Brown, Gareth Evans and Kyle Bennett.
Now Norris and Roberts are adding their weight to the cause, with both former midfielders set to don the star & crescent once more and add even more star dust to the occasion.
Norris, 44, played 42 times for the Blues during their 2011-12 Championship season and scored eight goals. He marked his Pompey debut with a goal in the opening-day of the season draw at Middlesbrough - but will be most fondly remembered for his stunning late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s in April 2012.
Roberts, 41, followed manager Paul Cook to Pompey from Chesterfield in 2015 and scored 10 goals in 41 league appearances as Pompey were crowned 2016-17 League Two champions.
The former Ipswich and Huddersfield ace departed PO4 soon after that title success with a proud record of 20 goals in 80 appearances for the club.
More names are expected to be announced as the build-up to the game continues.
All profits from the match will benefit PCaSO – a local organisation raising money for equipment at QA Hospital – Prostate Cancer UK and the Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal.
Those attending the fixture will also be able to take a free PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) test at Fratton Park. These will be supplied by Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal, with each test costing the charity £25.
Tickets for the game can be purchased here. If you cannot make it, then why not donate to the JustGiving page that has also been set up.
