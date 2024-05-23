Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There's a common saying that politics and football shouldn't mix - but this summer you won't be able to get away from the two.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that a UK General Election would take place on Thursday, July 4. The Conservative Party have been in power since May 2010, and since then there have been three general elections and a total of five different Prime Ministers.

Euro 2024 was meant to be the highlight of the summer. And while politicians are out campaigning, supporters will either be in Germany supporting the Three Lions or in the pubs cheering Gareth Southgate’s men on. The quarter-finals of the Euros are due to take place on Friday, July 5, which is when the results will start coming in. There is a real possibility England - and Scotland - will be playing a knockout match while the UK is deciding its next leader.

Just like the football, we’ll all be keeping a close eye out on the results as the race for No10 gets under way. The Tories secured an 80-seat majority the last time the nation went to the polls. That lead has subsequently been reduced following several costly by-election defeats - and their once handsome advantage could be wiped out competely if the politics pundits are to believed!

But what parties currently boast majorities in the constituencies that Championship grounds are located? We all know Stephen Morgan (Labour) holds the parliamentary seat for the Portsmouth South constituency Fratton Park is located in 2019. But what about Elland Road, the Stadium of Light, Carrow Road? Here’s what we found out.

Championship club constituency UK general election results 2019

Blackburn Rovers - Labour - Blackburn - Majority of 40.9%

Bristol City - Labour - Bristol South - Majority of 17.8%

Burnley - Conservative - Burnley - Majority of 3.4%

Cardiff City - Labour - Cardiff West - Majority of 23.8%

Coventry City - Labour - Coventry North East - Majority of 17.3%

Derby County - Labour - Derby South - Majority of 14.2%

Hull City - Conservative - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle - Majority of 9.1%

Luton Town - Labour - Luton South - Majority of 20.8%

Middlesbrough - Labour - Middlesbrough - Majority of 26.1%

Millwall - Labour - Lewisham, Deptford - Majority of 59.4%

Norwich City - Labour - Norwich South - Majority of 24.7%

Oxford United - Labour - Oxford East - Majority of 36.1%

Plymouth Argyle - Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport - Majority of 9%

Portsmouth - Labour - Portsmouth South - Majority of 11.3%

Preston North End - Labour - Preston - Majority of 36%

QPR - Labour - Hammersmith - Majority of 34.4%

Sheffield United - Labour - Sheffield Central - Majority of 53.3%

Sheffield Wednesday - Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough - Majority of 31%

Stoke City - Conservatives - Stoke-on-Trent South - Majority of 28.5%

Sunderland - Labour - Sunderland Central - Majority of 6.8%

Swansea City - Labour - Swansea East - 23.7%

Watford - Conservatives - Watford - Majority of 7.6%