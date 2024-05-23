Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have reportedly registered an interest in Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Blues are not alone in monitoring the former Rotherham ace, with Preston North End and Oxford United also supposedly keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old left-footer, who can also operate on the wing, is in the final weeks of his existing Home Park deal and could be a potential free transfer for any potential suitor.

The Pilgrims are reported to be keen to extend the Croydon-born player’s two-year stay but no agreement has been reached, which has put Pompey & Co on alert.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their options at both full-back and in wide areas as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Miller’s versatility could prove beneficial as they look to build a squad that will prove competitive in the second tier.

This is not the first time Pompey have been linked with Miller. Back in the summer of 2022 - before Rich Hughes’ appointment as sporting director - Danny Cowley was keen to bring the attack-minded player to Fratton Park following his release by Rotherham.