Report: Portsmouth in transfer battle with Oxford United and Preston North End for Plymouth wing-back
Pompey have reportedly registered an interest in Plymouth Argyle wing-back Mickel Miller.
That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Blues are not alone in monitoring the former Rotherham ace, with Preston North End and Oxford United also supposedly keen.
The 28-year-old left-footer, who can also operate on the wing, is in the final weeks of his existing Home Park deal and could be a potential free transfer for any potential suitor.
The Pilgrims are reported to be keen to extend the Croydon-born player’s two-year stay but no agreement has been reached, which has put Pompey & Co on alert.
The Blues are keen to strengthen their options at both full-back and in wide areas as they prepare for life back in the Championship. Miller’s versatility could prove beneficial as they look to build a squad that will prove competitive in the second tier.
This is not the first time Pompey have been linked with Miller. Back in the summer of 2022 - before Rich Hughes’ appointment as sporting director - Danny Cowley was keen to bring the attack-minded player to Fratton Park following his release by Rotherham.
Back then, though, the Londoner chose Plymouth, for whom he has featured 49 times over the past two seasons. In that period, Miller has scored just one goal and provided two assists.
