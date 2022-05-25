The 64-year-old announced that he will be joining the BBC to launch a brand new podcast named ‘Unbelievable’.

The ex-midfielder will be joined by co-host Ben Shepherd, with the pair presenting Ninja Warrior and Goals on Sunday in recent years.

With the podcast set to air in the summer, Kamara’s new hit is set to replace That Peter Crouch Podcast, which is BBC Radio 5’s showpiece podcast - sitting fifth in the Apple charts.

The news comes after the ex-Pompey ace revealed in April that he will be leaving his position at Sky Sports.

The former Stoke man became one of Saturday afternoon’s most-loveable characters due to his jokes, laughs and mishaps on Soccer Saturday.

His most memorable moment came at Fratton Park when he failed to spot Anthony Vanden Borre’s red card against Blackburn in 2010.

After 24-years with the television broadcaster, the ex-Swindon ace told how he was hanging up his mic because of recent illness problems.

But less than a month after his emotional announcement, it has been reported that he will be back in the summer to launch his new podcast.

In a BBC statement, Kamara revealed his excitement to release the news and claimed it was a ‘dream transfer’.

He said: ‘This is a dream transfer and I can’t wait to tell you more about my new BBC podcast later this summer.