The decision not to award Leeds a penalty against Pompey was ‘unbelievable’

That’s the verdict of Sky Sports pundits Neil Warnock, Jobi McAnuff and Gareth Evans, who are adamant the Whites should’ve been given a spot kick in the first half.

With the game finely poised a 0-0, there was a number of protests from Daniel Farke’s men when Dan James was challenged late Matt Ritchie in the box.

However, referee Robert Jones felt the Pompey winger won the ball and ultimately waived away claims for a penalty.

And that decision is something the Sky Sports pundits discussed at length at half-time and gave a damning verdict on the official’s decision not to award Leeds a spot kick.

Former Elland Road boss Warnock said: ‘Absolutely. He’s in a good position the referee but he sees that and says he got the ball. When he does it, he puts his arm up as if he’s going to blow initially and then he puts it down.

‘This is where they know the laws but don’t know the game. In the Premier League, that’s a certain penalty because he’s got help but he doesn’t need any help with that.

‘You’re not going to get a more obvious penalty than that. That’s why they should have Championship referees refereeing.He’s a Premier League referee and he comes down to the Championship but he gives that in the Premier League. That’s unbelievable to not give a decision like that.’

McAnuff was also in agreement with Warnock and made it clear that the Jones’ view of the incident was unaffected.

He added: ‘It’s all about the first contact. Dan James clearly gets that touch and Matt Ritchie is late on it. Yes he’s trying to clear the ball but gets absolutely no touch (on the ball). I can’t say it is (if the referee’s vision is blocked).

‘He should be able to see Ritchie’s left foot and again it all comes down to who got contact on the ball and if you see the referee he does motion to say that Matt Ritchie’s got the ball. For me that makes it even worse of a decision because he’s seen something that hasn’t happened.’

Meanwhile, former Pompey favourite Evans wasn’t so harsh on the official claiming the momentum of the ball could’ve deceived referee Jones.

‘The only thing you could say is the direction of the ball after the challenge. It almost looks like Ritchie’s caused the momentum of the ball to go that way but that;’s the only thing you could say on the defence of the referee. It’s easy to say sat on the sofa but it’s hard to argue it.’