The Blues legend said the crop of players presently calling Fratton Park home are clearly not good enough to deliver promotion to League One.

He also admitted that he’d be worried by what Barnsley, Bolton or Derby would do to Pompey if they miraculously did make this season’s play-offs.

Whittingham provided his honest assessment of John Mousinho’s current side following the frustrating goalless draw against relegation-threatened Morecambe at Fratton Park.

The stalemate left the Blues five points off the play-off places with just five games remaining and Bolton having six matches still to play.

Progress has definitely been made under Mousinho’s leadership, with Pompey securing 32 points from their 18 games played following his January arrival.

Prior to that, the Blues had accumulated 31 points from 23 matches this season.

But speaking on BBC Radio Solent after Monday’s full-time whistle had blown, Whittingham admitted the squad remains short of what’s needed to be serious promotion contenders.

John Mousinho recently-inherited squad looks set to come up short this season with another season in League One looking more certain

‘Undoubtedly,’ he said, when asked if the Morecambe result was further proof that the current squad is not good enough to make the play-offs.

‘Lots of things have happened through the season but it’s a squad that’s probably a little bit too short, I would say.

‘In some areas they’ve got it right but other areas need some more talent.

‘Maybe that might happen during the summer.’

Whittingham added: ‘This squad isn’t really good enough to get promoted.

‘So if you get into the play-offs, it’s alright getting to the play-offs, it’s winning them when you’re playing Barnsley or Bolton or Derby.

‘I’m not quite sure over two games, you’ve got the quality to beat those.’