It has been claimed by the same news outlet that Bradford and Burton are also in the hunt for the 25-year-old, with his future with the Railwaymen uncertain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last term, Agyei netted 16 goals in 46 appearances in League Two for Crewe, while also registering five assists. During his 18-month stay in south Cheshire, he appeared on the scoresheet 17 times in 61 outings in all competitions.

Agyei is out of contract this summer but has been offered fresh terms to remain at the Mornflake Stadium.

However, Bell has given Pompey and the other interested sides a major boost in their pursuit, revealing the front man is unlikely to stay this summer.

He told Crewe’s official club website: ‘It would be unrealistic to think that Dan Agyei will be a Crewe player next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The lad did brilliantly for us and I know he has got a lot of options. I’ve had a lot of people contacting us about him and his character. We obviously want him to be a Crewe player next season, but it’s not realistic.’

Dan Agyei.

Agyei made the switch to Crewe from Oxford United in January 2022, where he spent two-and-a-half years as team-mates with John Mousinho.

During his time at the Kassam Stadium, he scored eight goals in 66 League One outings and featured against Pompey during their play-off campaign in 2020.

The head coach is looking to add reinforcement to his attacking department this summer, with Colby Bishop his only current option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad