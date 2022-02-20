Kyle Wootton's contract expires in the summer. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 25-year-old’s current deal at Meadow Park expires in the summer, and his hot-form for the Magpies has caught the attention of the Blues, and a host of EFL clubs.

But Black and Whites’ chief revealed he and the striker are firmly focused on promotion, rather than speculation surrounding his future.

Before Danny Cowley swooped to sign long-term target Tyler Walker in January, it had been revealed the former Scunthorpe man was on his transfer radar.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, interest cooled as the window progressed, as attention turned to signing Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien on deadline day.

But with the Coventry loanees’ and the ex-Black Cat’s deals expiring in the summer, alongside fellow loanee George Hirst’s – Pompey will undoubtedly be in the market for a new marksman in the summer.

And Wootton may be a perfect fit due to his immense goal record, and the possibility of signing him for free in June.

The 25-year-old has scored 16 goals in all competitions this term, which has helped his current club to sit eighth in the National League table.

But Burchall explained how he’s planning on using the forward’s goals to guide Notts County back to the EFL for the first time since 2019.

The Magpies boss told Nottinghamshire Live: ‘I speak to him on a regular basis, and we have a great dialogue so there's no problem with that.

‘But right now he's focused on his football and trying to score goals and help us get promoted.

‘It's normal for players' contracts to be running out and it's normal to have discussions with them.

‘And I guess those discussions are between me and Wootts and that's how they stay."

‘Right now our priority is trying to gain promotion and to try and maximise every game.

‘I prefer that the majority of my discussions with Wootts are around his game, how to improve him, how to get goals and how to help us.

‘We value him really highly, he knows that. But right now, I think everybody is just focused on one objective and rightly so.’

Message From the Editor