Update over Ipswich Town's pursuit of Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs

The News understands the Tractor Boys remain keen on recruiting the winger this summer.

Jacobs has held talks with Pompey’s League One rivals over a move to Portman Road, with Paul Cook keen to be reunited with the man he worked with at Wigan.

Those discussions took place earlier in the summer with Cook given permission to talk to Jacobs over a potential switch.

Things never progressed to a conclusion, however, with the 29-year-old telling The News yesterday he felt things would’ve kicked on by now if a move was to happen.

It’s understood Ipswich still want Jacobs, however, and Cook isn’t letting up as he carries out a massive rebuild job after the club’s American takeover in April.

Ipswich are flexing their financial muscle this summer with the likes of Joe Pigott, Rekeem Harper, Macauley Bonne, Wes Burns and Scott Fraser already recruited.

They are set to be joined by Conor Chaplin with the massive Blues favourite close to being reunited with Cook, with a switch from Championship Barnsley in the offing.

Jacobs has stated he’s happy at Fratton Park and is focussed on making a mark next term, after being hampered by injuries last season.

Pre-season has been spent completing his rehabilitation after three-and-a-half months out with a knee ligament issue.

That culminated in a second-half appearance in the 1-1 draw at Championship Luton Town, with Jacobs introduced in the 81st minute.

Hopes were high of the former Wolves man making a big impact when arriving from the DW Stadium last September.

Jacobs was restricted to 13 starts and nine outings off the bench, however, because of injury issues.

His impact when he played was clear, however, with Pompey losing just once in league action when he started for his side.

Pompey currently have five wingers in Danny Cowley’s squad next term - Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and new recruit Jayden Reid.

