The wait is continuing for the Blues to recruit their first new face this summer, after the transfer window opened last Friday.

But, in terms of the permanent contracted players from last season offered new deals, O’Brien is the only player remaining whose situation has yet to be resolved.

Speculation has circulated surrounding how attractive the new deal is for the man who made such a big impression, after arriving from Sunderland in January.

Cowley is insistent O’Brien has been made a ‘good’ offer by the club, however, and is happy for him to take his time before coming to his decision over what lies ahead.

When asked if he is setting a deadline for a decision by O’Brien, Cowley said: ‘We’ve made an offer which we perceive to be a good offer to Aiden.

‘We can only value people within the framework of the finance we have available and the budget we have available.

‘But we have made what we think is a good offer.

‘We now just have to see how that unfolds.’

There’s little doubt there is a big clamour among Pompey fans for O’Brien to remain at Pompey moving forward, with his graft, toil and quality chiming perfectly with the Fratton faithful.

The former Republic of Ireland endeared himself to everyone at the club amid 17 appearances and five goals over the second of the campaign.

Cowley stated that feeling is echoed within Fratton Park, but O’Brien deserves the time to weigh up his options before making his decision over next term.

He added: ‘We made Aiden that offer and we’d like him to stay.

‘Everyone at the club whether players, supporters or us in the management team would like him to stay.