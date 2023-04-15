Update provided on key Portsmouth midfielder following Shrewsbury absence

The midfielder has not been included in head coach John Mousinho’s latest match-day squad for today’s game against Shrewsbury.

That’s after three consecutive starts for the midfielder, who has established himself as a firm favourite with the Fratton faithful during his first season with the club.

Now The News’ Jordan Cross has provided the latest on the 25-year-old, who missed a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury picked up against Plymouth last September.

Writing on Twitter, our man at Shrewsbury posted: ‘Minor knee injury for Lowery, had a look at him Thursday and decided to err on the side of caution.’

Elaborating on the injury on our live match-day blog from Montgomery Waters Meadow, he added: ‘Isn’t thought to be anything too significant.’

Lowery has made 18 appearances for the Blues so far this season, but is yet to score.