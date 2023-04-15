News you can trust since 1877
Update provided on key Portsmouth midfielder following Shrewsbury absence

An update has been provided on Tom Lowery’s injury status.

By Mark McMahon
Published 15th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 15:17 BST

The midfielder has not been included in head coach John Mousinho’s latest match-day squad for today’s game against Shrewsbury.

That’s after three consecutive starts for the midfielder, who has established himself as a firm favourite with the Fratton faithful during his first season with the club.

It prompted many fans on social media to voice their concerns about his fitness.

Now The News’ Jordan Cross has provided the latest on the 25-year-old, who missed a large chunk of the campaign with a hamstring injury picked up against Plymouth last September.

Writing on Twitter, our man at Shrewsbury posted: ‘Minor knee injury for Lowery, had a look at him Thursday and decided to err on the side of caution.’

Elaborating on the injury on our live match-day blog from Montgomery Waters Meadow, he added: ‘Isn’t thought to be anything too significant.’

Lowery has made 18 appearances for the Blues so far this season, but is yet to score.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery Picture: Barry ZeePompey midfielder Tom Lowery Picture: Barry Zee
Related topics:PortsmouthJohn MousinhoPlymouth