The hold-up in Matt Clarke's proposed move to Brighton looks set to continue.

That's the verdict of News sports writer Jordan Cross, who believes a conclusion to the transfer saga is still some way off.

Brighton are the clear favourites for the defender's signature, with The News/Sports Mail Player of the Year keen to make the switch to the Premier League outfit.

No fee has been agreed between the clubs, despite reports to the contrary this week.

Meanwhile, Pompey have insisted that their own transfer business isn't being held up by the ongoing Clarke situation, with a fee agreed for Oldham's highly-rated centre-half George Edmundson.

The Blues are also comfortable for Clarke to see out the remaining year of his contract, leaving the ball in Brighton's court to see how they wish to proceed.

Pompey defender Matt Clarke Picture: Joe Pepler

SEE ALSO: Pompey's George Edmundson bid is statement of intent - but Blues have the potential to go even further

But speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Cross believes the game of poker over the move shows no sign of abating.

Cross said: 'There doesn't seem to have been a great deal of development in the past few days, but you're going to have this game of poker – as we've said many times now.

'Perhaps Brighton feel that it will hamper Pompey's progress with other signings if the deal doesn't go through.

'But Pompey are very emphatic that it won't, and in stories we've written, Mark Catlin has intimated that they can go about their business regardless of what happens with Matt Clarke.

'So, do we have an impasse, or a bit of a stand off with people not willing to show their hands at the moment?

'I think we're probably going to see a bit more of that before the Matt Clarke scenario reaches a conclusion.'