That’s the verdict of The News’ Blues reporter Pepe Lacey, who believed there were two key reasons behind the pair’s dismissal.

The Cowley era officially came to an end on Monday evening, with the duo departing PO4 after a 19-and-a-half month spell in the dugout.

However, a run of just one win in 14 League One games has seen Pompey plummet down the table, which saw the Fratton faithful voice their anger after the defeat to Charlton on Sunday.

The Blues’ league run and the timing of his sacking are the two main factors as to why Cowley’s tenure at Fratton Park was brought to a close, according to Lacey.

He said via The News’ Facebook in the immediate aftermath: ‘Shock and sadness are the overriding emotions, no one expected it tonight!

‘You can look at it in two ways, Danny Cowley as the man and Danny Cowley as the manager.

‘Danny Cowley as a man was a lovely person, he was the man who connected the fans back with the club again and that’s what many people will remember him by.

Danny Cowley has been sacked by Pompey.

‘His legacy will be what he did for the club behind the scenes and with the fans, he’s done so much for the club and that’s what will hurt people the most.

‘Unfortunately, football is a results-based business and he leaves Pompey 12th in League One, nine points off of the play-offs and nine points off the relegation zone.

‘The Pompey board have pulled the trigger and I believe, along with many other fans, that this was the right call.

‘You can look at the results and the timing.

‘It’s the second day of the transfer window and they’ve got Spurs away on Saturday, that gives the board five days to make their mind up as to who they want to bring in before their next game.

‘They (the board) have Bolton next Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy and then Bolton in the league in two-weeks time.

‘They have leeway of who they want to bring in before their next league game.

‘They could’ve easily stuck with Cowley until the end of the season and given him money to spend in the January transfer window and see if he was the man to review Pompey’s season.

‘Pompey started the season so well but one win in 14 just doesn’t cut it and the fans voiced their opinions after MK Dons and the loss against Charlton solidified that.

‘It is the right decision and now the club has time and leeway until the next game to appoint someone new.

‘There can’t be a bad word said about Danny as a man, he really united the club after it went stale after Kenny Jackett.

