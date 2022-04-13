Voting for the The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season is now underway – and we’d like your contribution.

Ultimately, the club’s pursuit of the play-offs looks set to return fruitless following an often-frustrating campaign dogged by erratic results and injuries.

Still, despite the Fratton faithful being largely underwhelmed by proceedings, they have been some excellent displays from members of Danny Cowley’s squad.

And we’re asking you to register your vote as Pompey’s Player of the Season for 2021-22.

The Fratton faithful have decided the recipient of the prestigious award ever since Peter Mellor was crowned for the 1978-79 campaign.

Since then, favourites such as Mark Hateley, Neil Webb, Guy Whittingham, Kit Symons, Lee Bradbury, Glen Johnson, Jamie O’Hara and Jed Wallace have received recognition.

Matt Clarke, David James and Noel Blake have each claimed the award twice, while Alan Knight scooped it on three occasions.

Of course, it was Craig MacGillivray who clinched the trophy last term, registering 14 cleans sheets across the season.

Those undoubtedly in people’s thoughts this season are Sean Raggett, Gavin Bazunu, Connor Ogilvie and George Hirst.

Now into his third year at Fratton Park, Raggett has been one of the first names on Cowley’s team sheet. missing just one League One fixture, albeit even then through suspension.

Manchester City loanee Bazunu has captured the attention of his parent club ,and others across European football, due to his jaw-dropping performances.

To date, he holds the second-highest number of clean sheets in the divisions this season with 16 – and could claim the golden gloves too.

Pompey’s unsung hero this term has been Connor Ogilvie.

Signed from Gillingham on a free last summer, many wouldn't have expected him to be a regular, yet he has proven a consistent and fully-committed performer, whether it be at left-back, centre-back, left wing-back or in the centre of midfield.

Finally, George Hirst has come of age this term, flourishing in regular first-team football, particularly since November.

The Leicester City loanee has bagged 11 goals in all competitions – prompting supporters to call for his loan stay to be made permanent.

Or perhaps others have caught your eye, such as 12-goal top scorer Marcus Harness, loanee Hayden Carter, Wales international Joe Morrell and the rejuvenated Louis Thompson.

Email your choice to [email protected] before midday of Thursday, April 21, with one vote per entrant.