The Accy chairman also defended the cut-price deal that saw the striker swap the Wham Stadium for Fratton Park in July 2022 by revealing it was out of respect for the player’s loyalty to the club.

Bishop spent three seasons at the Blues’ League One rivals, scoring 39 goals in 123 appearances following his 2019 step-up from non-league football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the 26-year-old’s first match back at his former stomping ground. He showed his affection for his ex-club by failing to celebrate his 81st-minute effort.

It reminded home fans what they’ve been missing this season as they nervously look over their shoulders at the relegation battle that faces them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bishop’s goalscoring exploits for the Blues also led to Holt having to defend the fee accepted for the striker, having been asked about it on Twitter.

When questioned why £1m was not a more achievable return for his talent, the Accy chief responded: ‘Was worth more than £1m. We turned down offers above that level the year before.

Colby Bishop has scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season Picture: Barry Zee

‘We needed him to stay a year and promised not to obstruct him after this period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He did, helped us stay up and we honoured our commitment to him. Top man.’

Bishop was, of course, the subject of interest from Blackpool before his switch to Fratton Park was rubberstamped.

Blackburn were linked with a move for the former Notts County trainee in January.

And while there’s no enthusiasm from Pompey to sell their top-scorer any time soon, Holt had some reassuring words for Accrington fans if they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad