News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
5 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
5 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
5 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

'Was worth more than £1m' - why Portsmouth were able to land Blackpool and Blackburn target Colby Bishop for just £500,000 last summer - plus clause in existing Fratton Park deal

Andy Holt has revealed Accrington turned down offers north of £1m for Colby Bishop prior to his £500,000 move to Pompey last summer.

By Mark McMahon
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:34 GMT

The Accy chairman also defended the cut-price deal that saw the striker swap the Wham Stadium for Fratton Park in July 2022 by revealing it was out of respect for the player’s loyalty to the club.

Bishop spent three seasons at the Blues’ League One rivals, scoring 39 goals in 123 appearances following his 2019 step-up from non-league football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since become only the fifth Pompey player in 30 years to score 20 times in a league season, after he notched in Tuesday night’s 3-1 win at Accrington.

Most Popular

That was the 26-year-old’s first match back at his former stomping ground. He showed his affection for his ex-club by failing to celebrate his 81st-minute effort.

It reminded home fans what they’ve been missing this season as they nervously look over their shoulders at the relegation battle that faces them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bishop’s goalscoring exploits for the Blues also led to Holt having to defend the fee accepted for the striker, having been asked about it on Twitter.

When questioned why £1m was not a more achievable return for his talent, the Accy chief responded: ‘Was worth more than £1m. We turned down offers above that level the year before.

Colby Bishop has scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season Picture: Barry Zee
Colby Bishop has scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season Picture: Barry Zee
Colby Bishop has scored 20 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season Picture: Barry Zee

‘We needed him to stay a year and promised not to obstruct him after this period.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘He did, helped us stay up and we honoured our commitment to him. Top man.’

Bishop was, of course, the subject of interest from Blackpool before his switch to Fratton Park was rubberstamped.

Blackburn were linked with a move for the former Notts County trainee in January.

And while there’s no enthusiasm from Pompey to sell their top-scorer any time soon, Holt had some reassuring words for Accrington fans if they did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked if Accy stand to benefit from any potential Bishop sale, he responded: ‘There is always a sell on when we let someone go’.

AccringtonFratton ParkBlackpoolBlackburnPortsmouth