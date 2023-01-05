But the 34-year-old issued a word of warning to whoever succeeds Danny Cowley at the helm.

Richardson has emerged as a strong contender for the vacant managerial role at PO4 after Cowley was dismissed on Monday.

The 42-year-old has a successful history south coast, after he played a vital role in Pompey’s title-winning campaign from League Two in 2017.

But having spread his wings away from Paul Cook, Evans has tipped his former coach to become the new boss at Fratton Park,

And admitted Richardson’ previous love affair with the Blues would be a major factor in his potential role.

He told BBC Radio Solent: ‘I really enjoyed my time at Pompey under Leam, albeit he was the assistant manager.

‘He has a good philosophy, a good playing style and likes to play football the right way, which is why he was part of Paul Cook’s staff.

‘Cook’s style was reflected in him. He’s had success at this level, he managed to get Wigan out of the league. Yes with a much bigger budget than what Pompey have at the moment.

‘I remember when Paul Cook left and Leam went with him to Wigan, and I heard on the grapevine at the time that Leam wasn’t keen on leaving.

‘His family had fully bought in to Portsmouth and they loved it on the south coast.

‘If the offer came up, he would probably love to go back down to the south coast, but that would mean uprooting the family yet again.

‘He’s got success at that level, the playing style fits, he’s a good character and there’s plenty of players in the Football League who would be keen to play for him.

‘I’m sure the recruitment wouldn’t be an issue either.’

Evans spent five seasons at Fratton Park, amassing 218 outings before his departure in 2020.

The winger knows full well the pressures of playing for Pompey and gave a word of warning to whoever takes the job.

He added: ‘It’s not an easy job.

‘The Pompey fans expect entertainment first and foremost so it needs to be a manager with the right philosophy, the right playing style, someone with plenty of character but ultimately someone who is going to provide results and get the club out of League One.

‘It’s interesting to see some of the front runners, the fans want Chris Wilder, I’m familiar with Leam Richrdson and they appear to be the two who are coming up more than not.