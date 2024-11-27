Pompey fans begrudgingly left Fratton Park early on Wednesday night without a ball being kicked.

That’s because their Championship fixture against Millwall was called off following a power failure at PO4.

The lights initially lights went out at Fratton 10 minutes before kick-off (7.45pm), and although electricians were able to switch the main floodlights back on at around 8.20pm, a decision not to play the game was made at 8.40pm - much to the supporters’ disappointment.

Power had not been restored in both the Fratton End and North Stand. It’s also claimed the late kick-off would hinder Millwall fans returning to London after the delayed kick-off, while safety fears when exiting the ground was also a factor in the controversial decision not to start the game.

The game is the second successive Pompey match to be called off.

Saturday’s trip to Blackburn was cancelled after heavy rain in Lancashire made Rovers’ Ewood Park pitch unplayable. That decision was made shortly after 11am - when many fans had already arrived at the ground after more than five hours of travelling.

That left many who travelled deeply frustrated. Now fans have another reason to feel disappointed - four days after the Ewood Park debacle.

The last time the Blues played was on November 9 against Preston North End prior to the international break.

Pompey’s next game is at Swansea on Saturday, with two games now requiring new dates before winter properly kicks in.