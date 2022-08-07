That’s after the Blues’ social media team displayed some eye-catching creativity and imagination to ensure the announcement of the Blackpool man’s loan move would be a memorable one.

It’s part and parcel of the modern era, with clubs often trying to out-do each other to catch the attention of their fan base.

And in fairness to the ‘admin’ team at Pompey, they managed to register quite a few likes and chuckles with an Emmerdale theme to their Dale arrival video.

Indeed, using the opening credits to the popular ITV soap, with the help of club mascot Nelsomn, they teased the announcement before finally declaring it was ‘Owen Dale’ time.

Cheesy in some people’s eyes, but humorous and playful to others, it finally brought the news Pompey fans were waiting on.

And with the Fratton faithful delighted to see an 11th new arrival at Fratton Park, many took to Twitter to congratulate the club’s media team for the way they delivered the headline arrival.

Here’s a selection of the comments posted...

Owen Dale has joined Pompey on a season-long loan move from Blackpool

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: The admin needs a pay rise glorious stuff.

@DDeane41: Great announcement and hopefully not a Dingle.

@sebreilly84: Can’t choose what I like best out of the signing itself or the announcement!!

@ollief3rn: what an announcement video.

@FFSChristie: This is by far the best signing announcement we’ve ever done.

@PFCRhys_: ADMIN YOU ARE A GOD.

@Merl1n79: This is next level, Bravo admin!

@PFCAlf: What an announcement.

@pompeyfanatique: Great video. Well done (and for the signing of course!).