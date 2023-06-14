The 29-year-old joined the Blues as a free agent after being released by Burnley at the end of the season.

Just hours into the transfer window, the keeper marked the first completed business by John Mousinho’s men as he penned a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

Norris spent the second half of last term on loan at Peterborough, where he impressed - keeping 11 clean sheets in 24 league outings.

This helped the Posh climb into the play-offs in the final weeks of the campaign before disappointingly falling short against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

During his career, the stopper has had spells with Cambridge, Wolves and Ipswich prior to his switch to Burnley in 2020, where he spent three years and made three outings.

With Norris’ arrival representing the first piece of business in the summer for the Blues, the Fratton faithful have given their verdict on the keeper’s signing.

Here’s the best of the reaction from Twitter.

Will Norris signs for Pompey.

@DanGriffin_11: Finally own a keeper again let’s goooo.

@officialfournil: Super Will Norris in goal!! We’re up and running!

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: I am happy with this, I rate this guy higher than Macey.

@atkinsradio: I hope this doesn’t mean we’re not giving up on Macey because that guy was very good. We need two keepers.

@Niall_Judge26: Three-year deal for a 29-year-old keeper?! Hughes must be very confident in this one!

@DanLewis1999: We actually own a goalkeeper…what is this!!!

@FrattonFaithful: With regards to Pompey this summer, I'm not going to make any judgement calls on our signings until I've seen them play a few games for us. Nor will I make any judgements on the team's prospects until the end of August when we've played some games and the transfer window shuts.

@pompeanut1898: Three years… I like it. A bit of stability at the back.

@ollygrand__: Can’t wait to hug you on promotion day.