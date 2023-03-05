And the 80-year-old expressed his delight at the recent winning run following their 1-0 victory over Cambridge on Saturday.

The victory rewarded John Mousinho’s men with a nine-point week in League One after magnificent triumphs against Cheltenham and Bolton earlier in the week.

That has closed Pompey’s gap to the play-offs to nine points as hopes of a potential late push for the top six become a possibility.

Eisner has tweeted once since the January transfer window with a 30-word message to the Fratton faithful in February - outlining his support to the new head coach and sporting director Rich Hughes.

And that support has so far paid off, with Mousinho’s men winning six of his 10 matches in charge since his arrival in late January.

With their fortunes appearing to have turned a tide, talk of a late push for the play-offs hasn’t been ruled out by many at Fratton Park - including Eisner.

Michael Eisner.

Following Pompey’s 1-0 triumph over Cambridge on Saturday, the American tweeted his delight at the Blues’ winning run and is gearing up for an important second half of the campaign.

In a message to supporters on his social media, he tweeted: ‘Nice winning streak for Pompey. Excellent! Congrats! Great!!! Two tough matches ahead.

‘We ARE up for it. PUP.’

Pompey return to action on Tuesday evening as they make a long trip to play-off hopefuls Barnsley.

The Tykes sit sixth in the table and a win for the Blues would see them reduce the gap on the top six to just six points.

