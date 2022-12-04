The Chairboys outclassed Danny Cowley’s men in front of the cameras as Sky Sports trialled their ‘Access All Areas’ initiative for the fixture.

Anis Mehmeti capitalised on the Blues’ slow start to the contest as he struck a venomous effort in the box to put the hosts ahead after 14 minutes.

Jamaican international Garath McCleary tapped home from close range on 88 minutes to seal the 2-0 victory at Adams Park, which moved Wanderers up to 10th in League One.

Wycombe dominated the proceedings and limited Pompey to just three shots on target, all of which coming after half time.

That saw animated scenes in the away end as the Fratton faithful vented their frustrations with boos at the full-time whistle.

Having beaten Peterborough on home soil earlier in the campaign, Ainsworth wasn't surprised by the victory as his side closed the gap to the play-offs.

He told Sky Sports: ‘We’ve got that in us, we know we have this season – Peterborough here, Portsmouth here.

Gareth Ainsworth hailed 'outstanding' Wycombe as his side sink Portsmouth.

‘I thought we could have had more goals, not to rub salt in anything, but we could have had three or four today and no one would have grumbled.

‘I thought the boys were outstanding at what we worked on in the week.

‘The pace in that front three to start with was superb and Anis Mehmeti is causing all sorts of problems to all sorts of defenders, an outstanding game he had.

‘The solidity of Alfie [Mawson] and Taff [Ryan Tafazolli] at the back, they were the leaders I was asking for.