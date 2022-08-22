‘We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves’ - Ronan Curtis delivers honest assessment on Portsmouth’s impressive unbeaten start
Ronan Curtis insists Pompey should not get ahead of themselves following their impressive start to the campaign.
The winger was also quick to claim his side will be ‘there or thereabouts’ should they continue their formidable form.
The Blues increased their unbeaten streak to six games in all competitions on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers at Fratton Park.
Indeed, that triumph marked Danny Cowley’s men’s third consecutive three point haul in seven days, which maintains their third position in the League One table.
In fact, Pompey top the charts with the most goals scored in the league, while they also remain as one of only three sides yet to taste defeat in the division.
However, despite the Blues’ fine start to the campaign, Curtis was quick to play down his side’s chances admitting they must stay concentrated on their own performances.
He told The News: ‘It’s early days at the moment but we’ve played six games and we’re unbeaten.
‘We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves and we must just concentrate on ourselves and not look at the table.
‘If we keep the momentum going we’ll definitely be there or thereabouts.
‘It’s been a great start to the season, we’ve been on a great run and hopefully it stays like that. As long as we’re working hard for each other then we will be up there.’
Curtis also hailed Pompey’s summer recruitment, which has so far seen 12 new faces arrive through the doors at Fratton Park during the window.
The winger has been left impressed with the new-look squad and believes their’s a strong depth within the side.
‘I think the squad has improved massively.’ He continued.
‘There’s a real depth to the squad now, two or three players in each position so we’re doing really well. As long as it continues we’ll be alright.
‘We haven’t had much of a squad the last couple of years but this year there’s a real depth to it and we’ve been showing that in the games this season.’
‘It’s good we can have five subs so we can swap and change throughout the game.’