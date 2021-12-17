‘We need to keep practising in that area’ – Portsmouth boss talks free-kicks and defends Ronan Curtis’ record

The Blues haven’t notched directly from a free-kick since Reeco Hackett’s sublime strike against Burton in September.

And that has prompted the Fratton Park boss to call for more from the so-called specialists in his squad.

Apart from the former Charlton forward’s whipped effort against the Brewers, Lee Brown is the only other player to score from a free-kick this season – with his under-the-wall strike coming against Plymouth.

Never short of confidence in these situations, Ronan Curtis more often than not throws his hat into the ring when a free hit around the opposition penalty area presents itself.

However, the Republic of Ireland international hasn’t netted from such an opportunity since November 2020, when his sublime effort helped Pompey to a 3-2 FA Cup win over Ipswich.

Admittedly, the 25-year-old came close to breaking his drought with a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque ‘kunckle-ball’ during the opening day victory over Fleetwood in August.

But Cowley revealed he wants his players to make better use of these dead-ball situations.

Pompey forward Ronan Curtis

Speaking to The News he said: ‘Ronan works exceptionally hard for the team and he practices and works on free-kicks.

‘It’s an area where we’re looking to improve and I do think we need to keep practicing in that area.

‘I think we’ve had quite a few free-kicks in that kind of no-man’s-land area where they’re probably too far to shoot - unless you’re Paul Gascoigne - and they’re quite central so they’re quite hard to find the angle to deliver into the box.’

The ex-Gillingham man’s effort was the club’s first headed league goal this season.

And Cowley explained how they’re working hard to improve their threat from corners and free-kicks.

He concluded: ‘We’re aware of it and we have a couple of ideas up our sleeve.’