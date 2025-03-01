Marlon Pack reflected on a first Pompey defeat in four games and insisted: We need to look at ourselves.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues headed to Kenilworth Road off the back of three successive victories, yet fell flat with a poor display in a dreadful match overall.

Indeed, John Mousinho’s men failed to test Luton keeper Thomas Kaminski with a shot on target, while the hosts also barely threatened Nico Schmid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still, the Hatters ran out comfortable 1-0 winners through Jordan Clark’s 25th-minute winner to throw themselves a relegation lifeline.

Skipper Marlon Pack was disappointed with Pompey's performance levels at Luton after recent impressive results. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

And Pompey’s skipper attempted to explain the reasoning behind the surprise drop in performance levels.

Pack told The News: ‘We need to look at ourselves, especially from an attacking perspective.

‘For me, it’s how we maybe have that extra pass or to upgrade the crossing chance or commit more bodies into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They play a back three and, at times, it was a back five so it was going to be hard to break them down.

In the first half, Luton had a lot more of the ball and a bit more area penetration than us, but I don't think there was too much there, Nico didn’t have a real save to make.

‘The disappointing thing in the second half was when we moved the ball a bit better, we didn’t have that extra pass when we needed to.

‘I know we’re not going to play a brand of football that you saw last season because we’re in a different position and in a better league. At times against Luton we played when we needed to and created some really good moments in the wide areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s just probably that final delivery wasn’t great and then the chance we did create from having that extra pass, Connor puts over the bar. That’s football.

‘We knew it was going to be tough, we didn’t quite come to terms with it in the first half, which we are disappointed with.

‘But as a group, lately we have been really, really good and right on top of it.’

The decisive goal was scored on the counter-attack following a poor Josh Murphy free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the build-up, Pack diverted Jacob Brown’s left-wing cross against his own post, with Clark following up from the angle to net.

Pack added: ‘Them scoring from the counter attack is one of those things which is something we need to organise better.

‘We had a really good opportunity and, for them to be within one pass in our penalty box, is something we need to be better at.

‘Even though they were direct and a handful up top, on the whole we defended pretty well.’