The Pompey boss wants the team’s famous 12th man to get to PO4 early for Saturday’s game against Bolton, get behind the team once more and make their presence felt for a key match in the Blues’ season.

The game against the 13th-placed Trotters is the first of four home fixtures on the bounce for Cowley’s men.

It could even be five in a row if the away trip to Wycombe on Saturday, November 13, is rescheduled because of international call-ups.

And with such an advantage at their disposal, it’s set to be a crucial period in Pompey’s campaign – one which Cowley himself believes could be a turning point following 13 fixtures in all competitions with just one win.

The Pompey head coach is honest enough to admit the fans won’t all of a sudden see a side brushing opponents away with ease just because they are in full voice.

He insisted it’s not as simple as that given the run the Blues have been on in recent weeks.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

But he said the players’ task will be made a much easier with the supporters’ unwavering backing.

And he insisted progress will be made quicker if the club’s loyal fan base can once again demonstrate their influence.

Cowley told The News: ‘We know it won't be easy (against Bolton), we're going to need everybody.

‘The Portsmouth supporters are intelligent enough and know football well enough to know when a team needs them.

‘They've always been this club's 12th man and we have a run of home games – four, potentially five, back-to-back games at Fratton Park that can be a real turning point in our season.

‘It won't be easy, it won't be straightforward, we're not going to go from the moment that we're in to playing brilliantly in one fell swoop.

‘It's something we have to work towards and we're going to need them (the fans) every step of the way because if they can be positive and they can stay with the team, which they've done brilliantly (then brilliant).

‘I mean. what other League One team takes more than 900 away to Accrington on the back of a week that we had?

‘For us, that's truly humbling to see, to have that many supporters make that long journey.

‘If everybody can get in the ground early on Saturday and get right behind the team, I know, together, that we can start to make progress.’

The game against Bolton will be the Blues’ first at Fratton Park since the 4-0 humbling at the hands of Ipswich.

It’s clearly a result and performance which still wrestles with Cowley.

And while he’s keen for the supporters to play their part against the Trotters, he’s even more determined to see his players turn up and put that display firmly behind them.

Cowley added: ‘We just want to get back to Fratton Park and put the wrongs of our last performance right.

‘We can't change what happened, we have to live with that and live with the fact that we let ourselves down and others down.