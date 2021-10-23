A total of 892 supporters were present in the away end at the Wham Stadium despite the Blues heading into today’s game with only one win in 12 games.

That run of results with a distinct lack of victories continued in Lancashire as Pompey were held to a 2-2 draw by their hosts.

But away from the final scoreline, those present witnessed a much improved performance than that offered up in the past two games against Rotherham and Ipswich.

Indeed, Cowley’s side edged possession against an Accy side that had won four of their five home leagues before today.

And they produced 19 shots, nine of which were on target, to prove that they’re determined to come out fighting after much criticism of their character.

Of course, the two second-half goals Pompey conceded will have tested the fans’ faith – especially as they handed John Coleman’s troops the advantage following Ronan Curtis’ 18th-minute opener.

Yet the response and Marcus Harness’ leveller with four minutes to spare would have made the trip worthwhile for the travelling Fratton faithful.

And Cowley acknowledged the fans’ presence at the final whistle as he described their support as ‘brilliant’.

He told The News: ‘The supporters here today - my goodness, there was 982 of them, which is just brilliant.

‘We haven't given them much to support in recent times, so for them to come out in their numbers and get behind us in the way that they did (was superb).

‘Especially the way they applauded us in the way in.

‘I think they'll be happy with what they saw.

‘I think they’ll be happy with the way the team fought and the way that the team played, and the amount of chances that we created.

‘They probably wont be happy that we didn’t take all those chances or the fact that we gave away one soft goal while the other was against the run of play.