However, Danny Cowley’s men were able to pick up a bonus point in Southern Group B after winning their penalty shootout 3-1.

Ronan Curtis opened the scoring for the hosts after 15 minutes, before the creative Ayoub Assal levelled the contest in the second half after a Kieron Freeman error.

Pompey did have their chances in the first period but were unable to convert despite holding the majority of possession against the League Two outfit.

Although it was a different competition, it was the same frustrations for the Blues who couldn’t break down the resolute Wombles.

That is something they need to look at according to Hume, who is adamant his side needs to do more to pick apart teams on home soil.

‘It was a frustrating game as a whole.’ He told The News.

‘In the second-half I thought we didn’t have that quality and cutting edge that we showed in parts in the first half.

‘We should’ve put the game to bed before the break, we should’ve scored two or three in the first half and that would’ve made it a lot more comfortable for us.

‘It’s definitely disappointing that we weren’t able to break them down, that’s something we will need to look at in terms of not being able to put those chances away.

‘Whether that’s from open play or set pieces we needed to do more in converting those chances because they were there.

‘We need to stay patient if teams are frustrating us but that’s something we need to look at and we definitely need to improve on to be better next time.’

Hume and his defensive colleagues were handed the difficult challenge of marking Kyle Hudlin, the tallest outfield professional player in Britain.

The ex-Sunderland man explained the defensive difficulties when facing a team with that aerial threat.

‘I knew he was a big lad but I didn't know he was the tallest player,’ He jokingly added.