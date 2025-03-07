Pompey have moved to land Alexander Milosevic amid their defensive injury crisis.

The Blues have brought in the Sweden international on a deal until the end of the season, to bolster their threadbare options at the back.

The centre-back made 17 appearances with the outfit, with his last outing coming there in November as the season came to a close in his native country.

Milosevic has Championship experience under his belt, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal for Nottingham Forest in the second in the 2018-19 campaign.

Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sweden duty in 2021. Pic: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Milosevic has nine international caps with Sweden to his name, with his last outings coming in the Nations League against Norway and Slovenia in 2022.

The 6ft 4in man boosts Pompey’s centre-back options, with John Mousinho without the services of Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson and Ibane Bowat at present.

Pompey are able to register Milosevic, after keeping a space open in their 25-man squad registered with the EFL after the close of the transfer window last month.