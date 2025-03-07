BREAKING: Portsmouth swoop to land international defender amid injury crisis ahead of Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 16:03 BST

Pompey have moved to land Alexander Milosevic amid their defensive injury crisis.

The Blues have brought in the Sweden international on a deal until the end of the season, to bolster their threadbare options at the back.

Milosevic arrives as a free agent outside of the transfer window, with the 33-year-old most recently with Swedish side AIK Stockholm.

The centre-back made 17 appearances with the outfit, with his last outing coming there in November as the season came to a close in his native country.

Milosevic has Championship experience under his belt, making 12 appearances and scoring one goal for Nottingham Forest in the second in the 2018-19 campaign.

Pompey new boy Alexander Milosevic with Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sweden duty in 2021. Pic: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

The man who has also played in the Bundesliga with Hannover 96 and Darmstadt 98, has also had spells in Turkey and Denmark in a 16-year professional career.

Milosevic has nine international caps with Sweden to his name, with his last outings coming in the Nations League against Norway and Slovenia in 2022.

The 6ft 4in man boosts Pompey’s centre-back options, with John Mousinho without the services of Conor Shaughnessy, Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson and Ibane Bowat at present.

Pompey are able to register Milosevic, after keeping a space open in their 25-man squad registered with the EFL after the close of the transfer window last month.

