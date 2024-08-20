Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have completed the signing of Abdoulaye Kamara from Borussia Dortmund for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old Guinea-born midfielder has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Fratton Park.

The announcement comes just hours after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano broke news on the move via X, formery Twitter.

Kamara becomes sporting director Rich Hughes’ 10th signing of the transfer window as the Blues look to put themselves in the best position to be a competitive side in this year’s Championship. Welcoming the defensive midfielder to PO4, Blues boss John Mousinho said: ‘He’s an extremely promising young player who arrives with plenty of pedigree, having been at Dortmund and PSG before that.

‘We think he’s ready for Championship football and can really kick-start his career with us, so we’re delighted to have him here.

‘He’s a powerful and combative midfielder who can handle the ball well – he’s right up there in terms of his athleticism and game understanding.

‘It’s a brave step for Abdoulaye to come over and look to prove himself in England and I’m excited to start working with him.’

Kamara is a graduate of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and moved up three age groups to appear for their under-19 side. He made the switch to Dortmund in the summer of 2021 and has featured for the German giants at under-23 level.