Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to John Mousinho’s starting XI for today’s game against Luton.

The Blues make one change to the side that drew 3-3 with Leeds last Saturday, with Christian Saydee coming in for Elias Sorensen up front.

And it appears his decision in the continued absence of both Colby Bishop and Kusini Yengi has generated the most debate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some members of the Fratton faithful believe the 22-year-old is the natural choice in such circumstances. Others, though, beg to differ, claiming the former Bournemouth man makes more of an impact when coming off the bench.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter as Saydee makes just his 13th league start for Pompey.

@Stew_Smith1: I rate Saydee and he's a great impact sub but to start him against Luton as a striker states to me they don't want to have a go at Luton.

@PompeyXsAndOs: Well, I'd say it's Saydee from the start for me, when others are unavailable. He helps create a better platform for #Pompey to play from, is a secure target to play up to and over a press, he earns his defence a rest, his side set-pieces and wears down his opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@wayneharrispfc: Glad Saydee is in there today for this kind of match. Will upset a few characters, keep the ball and unsettle them hopefully.

@markj2k73: Slight surprise Saydee in for Sorenson as I feel he looks like a proper st who would love a battle and scored last week too but Saydee holds ball up and will bring others into play.

@jamiecole284: Saydee will abuse this backline. they are weak, great call from Mous.

@tomc_1984: I might be in the minority here. But Saydee really ain’t a starting striker. Get him off the bench with 15-25 minutes to go to smash people up when they’re already tired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@F1footballfan1: Why Sørenson not starting? Saydee a lot better off the bench.

@JackDavis10: I can understand Saydee starting up against 3 CBs going to need his physical presence, main worry is options from the bench, we need the injuries back and loan arrivals in.

@F1_Tommo: SAYDEE AS A STRIKER WE R FINISHED.

@olliejoell1606: Sorensen not starting is a weird one, but I’m mous we trust.