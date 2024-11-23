‘We’re trying to bring in players from there’: Portsmouth boss’ transfer admission ahead of window opening
And that is an avenue the Blues will look to explore when the January transfer window opens in less than six weeks.
It’s shaping up to be a critical period of recruitment for the club’s Championship hopes, with there glaring issue to sort in the immediacy for Mousinho’s squad.
One avenue open to Pompey is bringing in players from overseas, especially in the light of new relaxed Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) over bringing in international talent.
That relates to the points-based system for granting visas to players last year, with four players allowed to be signed on that basis for Championship clubs.
Pompey have put resources into the Australian market with Kusini Yengi (who has dual citizenship) and Jacob Farrell recruited with other avenues explored there.
Last summer Nicolas Schmid came in from BW Linz, while Abdoulaye Kamara arrived from Borussia Dortmund under the new criteria.
There is space for one more addition in that category, with Pompey exploring Europe to potentially do so.
Mousinho said: ‘We’ll look at foreign markets again (in January) and we have done for a few years.
‘If we find a player, even if we’re not pro-actively looking to fill it, we know we have that spot.
‘The relaxation of the rules is something that’s been an advantage to us.
‘There’s always going to be opportunities from Europe, in particular.
‘I know we’ve used Australia and had a bit of success, but we’ve now looked at Europe more in the summer and we’re trying to bring in players from there who can impact this level.
‘I would say we haven’t had mixed results, but we’ve had players who’ve come into the side like Nico and then lads that need a bit more development - but I think it’s a really good market for us.’
