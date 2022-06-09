That’s according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, who claims Blues boss Danny Cowley is keen to bring the 20-year-old to Fratton Park on loan.

The Blues boss weighed up a similar move last summer as he looked for a replacement for Craig MacGillivray.

Griffiths’ name was high on their list of targets after he helped Cheltenham secure promotion from League Two while on loan from the Baggies.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley, however, opted to sign Man City youngster Gavin Bazunu, with the 20-year-old joining Lincoln for the second loan move of his fledgling career.

Yet again, Griffiths impressed as he gained much-needed match action.

He featured 35 times for Michael Appleton’s then side before his season was cut short through injury.

Reported Pompey target Josh Griffiths George Wood/Getty Images

After coming off injured against Sheffield Wednesday on March 5, it was later revealed that the England Under-21 stopper had suffered ligament damage in his ankle.

That ruled him out for the rest of the campaign as the Imps finished 17th.

Yet is hasn’t stopped Pompey reportedly following up their initial interest in the keeper as they once again head into the summer on the lookout for a No1.

Bazunu has returned to the Etihad and stands on the brink for a big-money move to Southampton.

Meanwhile, Ollie Webber has been allowed to leave on a free transfer after only moving to Fratton Park from Crystal Palace in January.

Alex Bass, who was on loan at Bradford last season, is the only senior keeper on Pompey’s books.

However, the Blues do have highly-rated 17-year-old Toby Steward, who signed his first professional deal with the club back in February.