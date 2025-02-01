Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham are ‘leading the race’ to land Pompey-linked Celtic youngster Daniel Cummings.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who claim the Hammers have entered talks to sign the free-scoring striker on a pre-contract agreement, with his Parkhead contract due to expire at the end of the season.

The Blues have also been exploring the option of getting the 18-year-old to move to the south coast in the summer when he becomes a free agent - something which Sky reported last week.

Yet, it appears West Ham have jumped to the head of the queue as manager Graham Potter looks to put his stamp on the Hammers squad he inherited from Julen Lopetegui.

Cummings, who has also been linked with Sunderland, has scored 26 goals in 25 appearances for Celtic’s B team this season. He made his senior debut for the Bhoys on Wednesday night when they lost 4-2 to Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Reports emerged this week that Celtic were looking to tie the exciting youngster down to a new long-term deal.

Pompey have signed six players during the current transfer window, with Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Cohen Bramall and Adil Aouchiche signed for the here and now as the Blues look to avoid relegation from the Championship.

However, they continue to have one eye on the future - with Aussie duo Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews also brought in in January.