Pompey’s supposed interest in Celtic youngster Daniel Cummings looks set to be scuppered.

Reports from north of the border claim the Scottish Premiership giants are poised to offer the striker a new Parkhead contract that will surely end speculation regarding the 18-year-old’s future.

The Blues are among a host of clubs that have been linked with the free-scoring 18-year-old, who has bagged 25 goals in 26 appearances for Celtic’s B team this season. That has alerted clubs from both England and abroad, with West Ham, Brighton, Sunderland and Ipswich among those apparently interested in luring the Glasgow-born teenager away from his hometown club.

Pompey’s name has been added to that impressive list this month. Although, rather than waiting until the summer to make their move, it’s claimed the Blues have been seeking to secure Cummings’ signature through a pre-contract agreement, with his current Celtic deal due to expire at the end of the season.

A 310,000 euro compensation fee has also come to light. Yet Pompey’s reported interest - and others’ - could prove nothing more than transfer speculation at best now, with the Celtic Way claiming Brendan Rodgers’ side are now set to offer the Scotland under-19 international fresh terms to keep him at the Hoops.

An offer is reportedly ‘imminent’ and will follow Cummings making his senior debut for the club in Wednesday night’s Champions League defeat at Aston Villa, with the youngster being introduced to the action on 79 minutes.

Pompey transfer window obstacles

The potential Cummings blow follows today’s news that Pompey’s interest in Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche has hit a stumbling block. Despite a loan deal being in place for the Black Cats winger, reports in France claim the Frenchman might not be eligible to make the move to Fratton Park on the basis of the Home Office’s Governing Body Endorsement rules for signing foreign nationals.

If that proves correct, the Blues will have to go elsewhere in their attempts to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night.

Pompey are keen to add two new forwards to their ranks in the coming days. The News revealed on Wednesday that Aouchiche was a player sporting director Rich Hughes had identified to help bolster the Blues’ Championship survival chances.

So far this month, the Fratton Park club have signed Rob Atkinson (loan), Isaac Hayden (loan), Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews. A move for Rotherham United left-back Cohen Bramall is also something the Blues are currently working on.