Right-back Joe Rafferty was asked to play left-back at Cardiff due to Pompey's left-footed problems. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s head coach admitted Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff represented the first time in his managerial career he had named a starting XI of right-footers.

Yet for Cowley, it represented an unusual team selection, with three left-footers absent through injury and availability.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Connor Ogilvie joining Clark Robertson and Denver Hume on the sidelines, Joe Rafferty was switched to left-back.

And with firstly Sean Raggett and then Michael Morrison occupying the left centre-half spot, it was an initial line-up exclusively made up of right-footers.

Cowley told The News: ‘We’ve got a real problem.

‘We played with 11 right-footers at Cardiff, I think that’s the first time in my managerial career that has happened. It wasn’t ideal.

‘Connor is just a precaution really because I’ve not got Clark and I’ve got no Denver. I didn’t want to risk him.

‘He had a little bit of tightness in his hip, so we made that call.

‘We’re certainly hopeful some of them will be back for Saturday’s game at Cheltenham.’

With Zak Swanson handed a full Pompey debut at right-back, that allowed Rafferty to switch full-back roles.

Although right-footed, the former Preston man has plenty of experience at operating on the left, according to Danny Cowley.

It’s a versatility which appealed to the Blues boss when weighing up whether to move for the 28-year-old free agent during the summer.

Now, in Pompey’s third fixture of the campaign, he has asked Rafferty to fill the left-back role, albeit through an emergency.

And an impressed Cowley would definitely consider the Irishman for the position again in the future.

He added: ‘I thought Joe Rafferty did a really good job at left-back, he’s very, very reliable, a really consistent performer.

‘He has played left-back a lot, that’s one of the reasons we took him because we know he can play on either side equally as well. He’s very both footed.

‘As a player, sometimes getting the pictures and getting your radar early on in the game can be an issue, but he did well for us.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Whether you're gazing out over the Mediterranean or spending this summer at home, take advantage of our 50% discount on an annual sports or regular digital subscription, from just £25!

We will be on the ball with all the latest Pompey news, match coverage, off-the-pitch features, and analysis from Fratton Park all year round.