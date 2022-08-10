Pompey’s head coach admitted Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff represented the first time in his managerial career he had named a starting XI of right-footers.
Regardless, the Blues ran out 3-0 winners through second-half goals from Joe Pigott, Ronan Curtis and substitute Colby Bishop.
Yet for Cowley, it represented an unusual team selection, with three left-footers absent through injury and availability.
With Connor Ogilvie joining Clark Robertson and Denver Hume on the sidelines, Joe Rafferty was switched to left-back.
And with firstly Sean Raggett and then Michael Morrison occupying the left centre-half spot, it was an initial line-up exclusively made up of right-footers.
Cowley told The News: ‘We’ve got a real problem.
‘We played with 11 right-footers at Cardiff, I think that’s the first time in my managerial career that has happened. It wasn’t ideal.
‘Connor is just a precaution really because I’ve not got Clark and I’ve got no Denver. I didn’t want to risk him.
‘He had a little bit of tightness in his hip, so we made that call.
‘We’re certainly hopeful some of them will be back for Saturday’s game at Cheltenham.’
With Zak Swanson handed a full Pompey debut at right-back, that allowed Rafferty to switch full-back roles.
Although right-footed, the former Preston man has plenty of experience at operating on the left, according to Danny Cowley.
It’s a versatility which appealed to the Blues boss when weighing up whether to move for the 28-year-old free agent during the summer.
Now, in Pompey’s third fixture of the campaign, he has asked Rafferty to fill the left-back role, albeit through an emergency.
And an impressed Cowley would definitely consider the Irishman for the position again in the future.
He added: ‘I thought Joe Rafferty did a really good job at left-back, he’s very, very reliable, a really consistent performer.
‘He has played left-back a lot, that’s one of the reasons we took him because we know he can play on either side equally as well. He’s very both footed.
‘As a player, sometimes getting the pictures and getting your radar early on in the game can be an issue, but he did well for us.’
