'What a quality signing' - Portsmouth fans on social media give verdict on Paddy Lane transfer from Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what the Fratton faithful have been saying about the deal…

@StevenLeaver: Paddy Lane is in my ears and in my eyes. Great signing, if he is anywhere near like last season’s form.

@Parky1985: Paddy Lane is in my ears and in my eyes. There beneath the blue suburban skies.

@AndyFord33107: Paddy Lane what a quality signing for #Pompey that is.

@jack_pfc19: ALWAYS BELIEVE IN PADDY LANE - LANE.

Paddy Lane has joined Pompey on a three-and-a-half-year deal Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

JackPUP_: Since Paddy Lane has joined think that’s it for deadline day. Not bad course Brown would have been the icing on the cake, but we got a winger and a good centre back so happy with the business #pompey #playoffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@HazzaTWood96: Welcome to Pompey Paddy, I wish you all the best in your time here.

@DBSSVolante: Fantastic news. Well done.