'What a quality signing' - Portsmouth fans on social media give verdict on Paddy Lane transfer from Fleetwood
Pompey fans on social media have been sharing their views on Paddy Lane’s Fratton Park arrival.
The 21-year-old Northern Ireland international has joined on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
He’s the Blues’ second deadline day signing, following the loan arrival of Manchester United centre-back Di’Shon Bernard.
Here’s what the Fratton faithful have been saying about the deal…
@StevenLeaver: Paddy Lane is in my ears and in my eyes. Great signing, if he is anywhere near like last season’s form.
@Parky1985: Paddy Lane is in my ears and in my eyes. There beneath the blue suburban skies.
@AndyFord33107: Paddy Lane what a quality signing for #Pompey that is.
@jack_pfc19: ALWAYS BELIEVE IN PADDY LANE - LANE.
JackPUP_: Since Paddy Lane has joined think that’s it for deadline day. Not bad course Brown would have been the icing on the cake, but we got a winger and a good centre back so happy with the business #pompey #playoffs.
@HazzaTWood96: Welcome to Pompey Paddy, I wish you all the best in your time here.
@DBSSVolante: Fantastic news. Well done.
@tjhooker1151: This is slowly becoming what could turn out to be THE most effective January transfer window since the start of the Jackett era.