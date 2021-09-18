What former Portsmouth midfielder Adam May has to say about his return to Fratton Park with Cambridge United

The Blues academy graduate last played at PO4 in January 2019, as Kenny Jackett’s then side ran out 1-0 winners over Peterborough in the EFL Trophy.

He made his Pompey debut in April 2015 as a late substitute for Ben Close against Bury and racked up 30 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 23-year-old midfielder was loaned out on five different occasions during his time with the Blues, each with varying degrees of success.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But since the summer of 2020 he’s found a new home at the Abbey Stadium, rediscovering his form and making 38 league appearances last term as the U’s won promotion from League Two.

Now he’s due to return to Fratton Park today with Mark Bonner’s side.

And ahead of the League One clash, May’s expressed his elation at the prospect of stepping out in front of the Pompey faithful once again.

He said: ‘I’m really excited to come back to Fratton Park. It’s been a long time since I last played there, and I really enjoyed my time at Pompey. I can’t wait to be back and playing there again.

Former Pompey midfielder Adam May is right at home at Cambridge United. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

‘The club was massive for me. I was there for a long time and they helped me a lot.

‘There were a number of different staff members that helped me along the way – Mark Kelly, Mikey Harris, John Slater - those three helped me, especially at a younger age, to get to first-team level so I appreciate everything that they’ve done for me.

‘I have a lot of things to be thankful for from the club.

‘Their help has now led me to a different pathway to Cambridge, and Pompey made me the player I am today.

Former Pompey midfielder is excited about returning to Fratton Park this Saturday Photograph: PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

‘Me leaving was a case of me wanting to play games.

‘I reached the stage in my career where I wanted to be playing week in, week out and get some games under my belt.

‘Towards the end of my time at Pompey I had a few loans which some went well and others not so, but after that I just needed a fresh start.

‘I needed somewhere new, and I just wanted to play games every week.’

After finding regular football at Cambridge last term, featuring 46 times in total, so far this season May has found game time somewhat hard to come by.

He has started just once in the league so far.

Despite those current difficulties, the midfielder sees his long-term future at the Abbey Stadium.

‘I’m really enjoying my time at Cambridge,’ said May.

‘Last year was the most games I’ve managed to get in a season.

‘That was really good for me – and to top it off with promotion, it turned out to be a really good season.

‘Coming into this year with us getting promoted, it’s going to be a really big season and I’m looking forward to every minute of it.

‘I just want to enjoy this season, and make as many appearances as I can and see where that takes us.

‘Looking long-term, I want to keep myself at Cambridge and earn a new contract.

‘We know that there’s going to be a lot of tough games for us this year, the league is very competitive this season.

‘I believe the quality in the league is the best it’s been in a long time.

‘There will be moments where we’ll have tough games, but we’re a good side and we fancy ourselves against anyone.

‘It will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to every game.

‘We’re a good team and we fancy ourselves against anyone. We feel like we can cause threats and problems against any team.

‘Obviously it’s always hard coming to Fratton Park, I know what it’s like especially.