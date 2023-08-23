With 13 new arrivals coming through the doors at Fratton Park, you’ll struggle to find a busier recruitment team.

Sporting director Rich Hughes & Co delivered the latest piece of his transfer jigsaw on August 7 with a loan move for Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many believed that would have been the final piece of the puzzle that has promotion as its centrepiece. But with injuries to Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi to contend with, a rethink has already been executed.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho, left, and sporting director Rich Hughes have recruited 13 new players to date

That has seen Tino Anjorin’s name crop up again – the attacking midfielder from Chelsea whom Pompey were linked with last month.

John Mousinho remained coy on the latest link when it was put to him on Tuesday. However, The News understands a player of that ilk remains on the Blues’ wanted list.

That will go down well with supporters, with many believing further reinforcing is required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what exactly do they think Pompey still need before the close of the transfer window on September 1? Well, we reached out to them via social media to find that out. Here’s what they’ve been saying.

Attacking options

Despite six of Pompey’s 13 new recruits being attack-minded players – seven, if you include Jack Sparkes – a common theme among responses is the need for additional options in forward areas.

But it’s not just one or two specific areas, it’s across the board – from attacking midfielders, to wingers, to another striker, to a number 10.

Focusing on the wings and midfield areas, Nelson Ward said: ‘We need someone who collects the ball and runs at the opposing defence with pace. Whether that is from the wing, midfield, positions. Neither of the 2 wingers we have brought in don't have that attribute and neither does any midfield player.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Adams agreed with the midfield verdict by saying: ‘The midfield 5 offer zero goal threat. You can’t win promotion that way.’

Tom Andrews offered solutions to the so-called problem positions. He said: ‘Another winger and midfielder, would like Moxon from Carlisle, and Luke Bolton from Salford.’

Meanwhile, Tj James wasn’t short of a suggestion either, as he put forward a familiar name to boost the wide areas. He said: ‘See Curtis is back in his boots training. Say what you will about him but got be worth a years contract.’

Shaun Essery clearly isn’t happy with what’s been delivered on the wings as he stated: ‘Some one that can cross the ball unlike Scully’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And continuing the theme, Marcus Dovahkiin Deakins added: ‘I agree. Not much competition out wide and the competition we do have for strikers is thin.’

Creativity

Zoning in on the need for a creative force, despite the arrival of Robertson, Chris Pompeyfc said: ‘We need a forward thinking midfielder who can spot openings and create chances, but you also need forwards who are on the same wave length and can recognize the chances he's creating so I'm not holding out much hope of that ever happening.’

@Frattonegg touched on the lack of creativity when he said: ‘Squad looks imbalanced to me. Not to be confused with correct numbers. Too many holding midfielders and right wingers. Dearth of creative talent and left wingers. Even Scully is better as a right winger.’

@WILLYHAHN71 added: ‘A CAM, that cab play 10 or 91/2. Maybe an extra wide man too.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, @frenchfry90210 commented: ‘Replacement for Lowery, so another midfielder, preferably an attacking one. Tino Anjorin eat your heart out.’

Continuing this particular theme, Kevin Saunders commented: ‘Missing a playmaker to control the midfield who will create chances for the strikers. PUP.’

Ade Hurst added: ‘Number 10 and a replacement for Yengi. If we don’t replace him then it’ll be a struggle to gain promotion’, while Sam Remi Ingram simply put: ‘Still need a 10.’

Enough is enough

Despite the majority of those who took part believing more is needed, there are some fans who believe attention must turn to the training ground rather than the transfer market after a busy summer to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Simmons wrote: ‘It’ll be about the manager’s ability to train them that will get us promotion.

Doug McEwen commented: ‘JM has said in his interviews we need to get more support for Bishop and get players running on to his knockdowns! But JM is the guy who has done nothing to improve it. We have enough players - just coach them to play to each others strengths and move forward instead of sideways and back!’