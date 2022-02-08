The former Blues loanee is expected to feature against his old side for the first time since his loan deal on the south coast ended last month.

And the Fratton chief explained how the 21-year-old will have an added incentive for his new club Burton.

The ex-Norwich striker’s prolific form during a pre-season trial forced Cowley’s hand to temporarily sign him for the entirety of the season.

However, the fledgling striker couldn’t live up to the bloated expectations set upon him as he grew in anonymity.

Ahadme made just one league appearance in his final three months at the club as Pompey used his departure to open a loan space for a new face in January.

But the Blues head coach revealed his admiration for the Morocco youth international.

He told The News: ’Yes, Gassan will come back with, no doubt, a point to prove, but we’ve got nothing but love for Gassan because he’s a great kid who has a brilliant work ethic and is someone who trained incredibly hard.’

Gassan Ahadme is set for a Pompey return tonight. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Upon his loan cancellation in PO4, Burton moved quickly to secure his signature on a permanent basis.

And Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink showed why he was eager to beat Accrington to his services, by starting him in his first four games for the Brewers.

Although he's been limited to one substitute appearances since, Cowley believes the former QPR manager is the perfect mentor for the young striker.

The Blues boss continued: ‘He (Ahadme) just wants to get better. We were just frustrated and I was frustrated, that, ultimately come match-day, we were getting in his way and not picking him.

‘Unfortunately sometimes that happens in a squad.

‘Like I’ve said in the past, I think he’s made a really good move.

‘He’s now working with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who was obviously an outstanding forward and had a brilliant career in the same position that Gassan is playing in now.

‘Tonight, we wish him nothing but success.’