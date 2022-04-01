The Robins’ manager revealed the influential defender had turned down the club’s new contract offer– with his current deal expiring in the summer.

This has caught the attention of clubs across the third tier who may be in the market for a new defender.

One of those interested parties are Pompey, who are likely to be in the market for a new player in the middle of the back line due to Hayden Carter’s loan expiring at the end of the season.

However, the revelations aren’t the first time a move to PO4 has been touted for Boyle.

With Danny Cowley’s side linked with his services ahead of the January transfer window, The News quizzed the Fratton chief on his admiration for the 26-year-old.

‘Yeah, Will is a player that we’re very aware of,’ he said at the time.

‘He had a fantastic season last year and did very well at the beginning of this year.

‘He’s a Cheltenham player and I have a lot of respect for Cheltenham and Michael Duff and what they’ve achieved at that football club.

‘Will has had a long-term injury but, again, he’s a player at another club.

‘I wouldn’t like managers of other clubs talking about my players publicly and, as a consequence, I wouldn’t be so disrespectful to speak about other players at other clubs, at this time.

‘I wouldn’t want to be disrespectful to Michael or Cheltenham by speaking about any of his players.’

After signing permanently at Whaddon Road from Huddersfield in 2017, Boyle is in his fifth year at the club.

Since then, he’s captained the side to the League Two title last season, while being named in the 2020-21 PFA Team of the Year last summer.

In February, speaking to Cheltenham’s official website, he said: ‘I think at this level and the levels we've been playing at while I've been here it's probably quite unusual to be at a club for that long.

‘I've been really happy here and most of all I've progressed as a person and as a player and improved a lot. That's the main thing, that's why I've been here so long and enjoyed it so much.

‘There has been a lot of change. Obviously we're up a level now. I've had a manager change only once since I've been here which is quite unusual as well at this level. A lot of playing staff has turned over but the infrastructure of the club has stayed pretty constant, but personnel has changed quite a lot.

‘I've played nearly 200 games for the club. I've had five years worth of physical growth learning the game. The gaffer has been massive for me understanding the game and analysing a lot of the game. I think I've improved in every area of the game technical, tactical, physical and psychological.

‘Everyone wants to play at the highest level you can but first of all you need to establish yourself. I knew I had to come here and do that and establish myself as a professional in the Football League. That was my only aim and taking it week-by-week and game-by-game and assessing from there.’

