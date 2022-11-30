What Portsmouth’s emerging attacking hope now has to do as ex-Charlton Athletic man showcases talent

And Danny Cowley has pinpointed what the in-form Blues man now has to do to fulfil his Fratton potential.

Hackett made it two goals in four games with an eye-catching finish in last Saturday’s 3-2 FA Cup success over MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The effort capped a fine week for the 24-year-old, after also playing a central role in the 2-0 Papa John’s Trophy success at Ipswich.

Hackett’s impact in games has been on the increase of late, with his confidence rising and allowing the Londoner to showcase his ability to put opponents on the back foot.

Cowley believes Hackett is benefitting from gaining some momentum, after being hindered by injury issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Charlton man saw his season cut short in March, when suffering a knee injury.

Hackett ruptured his lateral knee ligament in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood, leading to a summer of rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reeco Hackett. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cowley feels momentum has been problem for the versatile talent in his time at Pompey, and staying available will allow Hackett to make the most of his undoubted ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: ‘Reeco has quality, I say that all the time.

‘He’s a good player Reeco, he just needs a run and rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Unfortunately sometimes he gets going and then picks up an injury.

‘Then he isn’t able to train and that then affects his fluency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But last week was definitely a good week for him and he showed what he can do.’

Hackett’s MK Dons goal was not his only major contribution in the win, which allowed Pompey to set up a third round date with Premier League Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His toil also led to the Londoner turning over the ball in the build-up to Colby Bishop winning the second-half penalty, which the striker converted.

Cowley feels such moments highlight the potential Hackett has when it comes to hurting the opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘Reeco scored the first and then he did really well to anticipate and intercept with the third goal, in the lead up to the penalty.

‘It was a really good finish for first, he took it really early and the keeper just couldn’t get set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a lovely ball by Jay, a great take by Reeco and a fantastic finish.