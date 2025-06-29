What Portsmouth’s new-look starting XI and bench would look like if rumours were true - including Cardiff City and Brescia men

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2025, 10:12 BST

Pompey have made one new signing ahead of the 2025-26 Championship campaign.

Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.

There are now less than six weeks until the Blues’ curtain raiser on August 9 as John Mousinho’s men make the trip to Oxford United.

So far, Adrian Segecic remains the only arrival through the doors at PO4 after the in-demand winger joined on a three-year deal from Sydney FC.

Pompey will continue to be busy throughout the summer, with a number of key areas still needing surgery before deadline day on September 1.

To subscribe to The Portsmouth News’ Pompey coverage and more click here

There have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds during the close season linking the Blues with a number of faces not just from England but abroad as well.

Although some have been shut down, there is still plenty of speculation about others as Mousinho’s side continue their summer business.

We’ve taken a look at what Pompey’s new-look Championship squad could look like if those rumours are true.

Your next Pompey read: ‘Prove I’m the best’: Portsmouth flop's stock soaring as former Sunderland man earns move

From left: Patrick Nuamah, Josh Murphy, Alex Robertson, Adrian Segecic.

1. Pompey's new-look starting XI and bench if rumours were true.

From left: Patrick Nuamah, Josh Murphy, Alex Robertson, Adrian Segecic. | National World.

Photo Sales
The goalkeeping department is somewhere the Blues are unlikely to add to this summer. Schmid nailed down his spot as Mousinho’s number one and that will continue to be the case going into next term.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

The goalkeeping department is somewhere the Blues are unlikely to add to this summer. Schmid nailed down his spot as Mousinho’s number one and that will continue to be the case going into next term. | National World

Photo Sales
There is plenty of competition in the right-back department, with three players who can fill that position currently in the squad. Williams will likely be first choice should he remain fit but will have Zak Swanson hot on his heels, who will be looking to fight for his spot in the team. The versatile Terry Devlin can also slot in.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

There is plenty of competition in the right-back department, with three players who can fill that position currently in the squad. Williams will likely be first choice should he remain fit but will have Zak Swanson hot on his heels, who will be looking to fight for his spot in the team. The versatile Terry Devlin can also slot in. | National World

Photo Sales
Shaughnessy will be looking to improve on his 2024-25 Championship campaign after suffering an injury-hit season. He made just nine appearances last term after struggling with calf and hamstring issues. There is plenty of competition for that position, although his aerial presence in both boxes will give him the edge.

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessy

Shaughnessy will be looking to improve on his 2024-25 Championship campaign after suffering an injury-hit season. He made just nine appearances last term after struggling with calf and hamstring issues. There is plenty of competition for that position, although his aerial presence in both boxes will give him the edge. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthChampionshipPompey
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice