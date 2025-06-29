Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.
There are now less than six weeks until the Blues’ curtain raiser on August 9 as John Mousinho’s men make the trip to Oxford United.
So far, Adrian Segecic remains the only arrival through the doors at PO4 after the in-demand winger joined on a three-year deal from Sydney FC.
Pompey will continue to be busy throughout the summer, with a number of key areas still needing surgery before deadline day on September 1.
There have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds during the close season linking the Blues with a number of faces not just from England but abroad as well.
Although some have been shut down, there is still plenty of speculation about others as Mousinho’s side continue their summer business.
We’ve taken a look at what Pompey’s new-look Championship squad could look like if those rumours are true.
