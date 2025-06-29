Anticipation is building ahead of Pompey’s second-successive Championship campaign.

There are now less than six weeks until the Blues’ curtain raiser on August 9 as John Mousinho’s men make the trip to Oxford United.

So far, Adrian Segecic remains the only arrival through the doors at PO4 after the in-demand winger joined on a three-year deal from Sydney FC.

Pompey will continue to be busy throughout the summer, with a number of key areas still needing surgery before deadline day on September 1.

There have been plenty of rumours doing the rounds during the close season linking the Blues with a number of faces not just from England but abroad as well.

Although some have been shut down, there is still plenty of speculation about others as Mousinho’s side continue their summer business.

We’ve taken a look at what Pompey’s new-look Championship squad could look like if those rumours are true.

Pompey's new-look starting XI and bench if rumours were true. From left: Patrick Nuamah, Josh Murphy, Alex Robertson, Adrian Segecic.

GK: Nicolas Schmid The goalkeeping department is somewhere the Blues are unlikely to add to this summer. Schmid nailed down his spot as Mousinho's number one and that will continue to be the case going into next term.

RB: Jordan Williams There is plenty of competition in the right-back department, with three players who can fill that position currently in the squad. Williams will likely be first choice should he remain fit but will have Zak Swanson hot on his heels, who will be looking to fight for his spot in the team. The versatile Terry Devlin can also slot in.

CB: Conor Shaughnessy Shaughnessy will be looking to improve on his 2024-25 Championship campaign after suffering an injury-hit season. He made just nine appearances last term after struggling with calf and hamstring issues. There is plenty of competition for that position, although his aerial presence in both boxes will give him the edge.