The former Lincoln boss was the man chosen to replace Kenny Jackett last March, after he got his marching orders following Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy final loss to League Two Salford.

But where would the Blues sit in the League One table based on his time in charge?

Here's how the table stacks up since Cowley’s arrival at Fratton Park.

Doncaster Rovers - 24th Points: 37 Wins: 10 Draws: 7 Losses:34

Crewe - 23rd Points: 43 Wins: 11 Draws: 10 Losses:27

Fleetwood Town - 22nd Points: 43 Wins:10 Draws: 13 Losses:23

Gillingham - 21st Points: 47 Wins: 10 Draws: 17 Losses: 20