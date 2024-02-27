Portsmouth's bid to return to the Championship after a 12-year absence received a boost over the weekend as two of their title rivals dropped points.

As John Mousinho's men were battling their way to a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers fell to respective away defeats at Barnsley and Blackpool. That combination of results left Pompey seven points clear at the top of the table and raised hopes the Fratton Park faithful will be celebrating a return to the second tier come the end of the season.