News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Where Portsmouth, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers rank amongst League One's comeback kings - gallery

How many points have Portsmouth claimed from losing positions as they aim to secure promotion into the Championship?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 27th Feb 2024, 18:00 GMT

Portsmouth's bid to return to the Championship after a 12-year absence received a boost over the weekend as two of their title rivals dropped points.

As John Mousinho's men were battling their way to a goalless draw at Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers fell to respective away defeats at Barnsley and Blackpool. That combination of results left Pompey seven points clear at the top of the table and raised hopes the Fratton Park faithful will be celebrating a return to the second tier come the end of the season.

Mousinho's men have been the most consistent side in League One throughout the season after losing just four of their 35 games in the opening six months of the campaign. One key factor in their progress has been their capability to secure points from losing positions - but where do Pompey rank in League One's comeback kings?

Points gained from losing positions: 4

1. Northampton Town

Points gained from losing positions: 4

Photo Sales
Points gained from losing positions: 5

2. Shrewsbury Town

Points gained from losing positions: 5

Photo Sales
Points gained from losing positions: 5

3. Wycombe Wanderers

Points gained from losing positions: 5

Photo Sales
Points gained from losing positions: 5

4. Exeter City

Points gained from losing positions: 5

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePortsmouth